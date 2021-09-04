Elizabeth Hurley stuns in her sexy swimwear collection

In Irish fashion news, British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has shown how good a woman can look in her 50’s as she has taken to Instagram to show off herself sporting one of her swimsuit pieces.

About Liz Hurley

Elizabeth Jane is a 55-year-old English actress, businesswoman and model. For her acting toles is remembered for her parts Vanessa Kensington in Mike Myers’ hit spy comedy, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and as the Devil in Bedazzled in 2000. Back in 2015, Liz starred in the E! original series The Royals.

Elizabeth Hurley Beach Collection

Established in 2005, Elizabeth Hurley Beach is a London based, luxury swim label. Focusing on sensual fit and jet set influences, it’s for the fashion-conscious woman seeking an element of luxury and excitement in her vacation wardrobe.

The collection has had global success and now sells worldwide in both independent boutiques and renowned department stores. Each design is crafted using the highest quality cottons, silks and lycra to create well designed, high quality pieces for a beautiful summer wardrobe.

Elizabeth Hurley Beach also has a charming bijoux collection for young girls aged up to 13 years. The swimwear is made from premium European lycra which is soft, comfortable and quick drying. The embroidered kaftans, cover ups and signature terry cloth hoodies add a splash of originality to any girl’s vacation.

Looking good at 55

Elizabeth’s latest Instagram post features her donning one of her sea green one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline while relaxing at the Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives.

As a woman of confidence, Hurley never misses an opportunity to plug her delightful swimwear range where fans of the radiant actress can choose from a range of stylish and beautiful ladies swimsuits and bikinis over at her website elizabethhurley.com.

