Fast fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing breach advertising rules

In Irish fashion news, Manchester fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing have landed themselves in hot water with The Advertising Standards Authority in the UK regarding their Valentine’s Day promotion on social media network Instagram.

According to the ASA (The Advertising Standards Authority) the fast fashion e-tailer said the post, which was uploaded on 10th February of this year offered entrants the opportunity to win prizes including a Cartier Love Ring, a Dyson Airwrap Styler, £5,000, a £500 PrettyLittleThing wardrobe and a beauty bundle worth more than £100.

Fashion business magazine Drapers report that entrants to the competition were told they must follow PrettyLittleThing on Instagram to enter, and must “double-tap and save the post”, “tag your best Galentines”, “comment [heart emoji] on any post”. For a “bonus” chance, entrants could share the post on their own Instagram story. They were also told they could enter as many times as they wanted to.

However, The Advertising Standards Authority said: “The complainant, who believed it was not possible for the promoter to track who had fulfilled the promotion’s entry conditions, challenged whether the promotion was administered fairly.”

The ASA who investigated the claim said “the promotion was not administered fairly and therefore breached the UK Code of Non-broadcast Advertising code” on promotional marketing, administration and prize promotions.

In response to the ASA’s findings, PrettyLittleThing said they outsourced the competition to an independent third-party website who were able to download a range of data from their Instagram posts, such as ‘likes’, comments and hashtags, relating to the prize draw competition. PLT also commented that the computer mechanism allowed it to produce verifiable random results and select a winner.

According to the fashion e-tailer, they took additional steps to check the eligibility of the chosen winner by manually checking that all entry requirements had been satisfied before awarding the prize.

The Advertising Standards Authority have warned PrettyLittleThing that in future they must ensure that all promotions are administered fairly and prizes are awarded to genuine winners the conditions for entry needed to be independent verified.

The ASA told PLT they should not claim to offer bonus entries if they not able to identify all entrants who had qualified for an extra entry and that they would not be taken into account when selecting a winner.

Fast fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing breach advertising rules