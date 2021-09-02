Kendall Jenner takes up creative director role with FWRD

Kendall Jenner takes up creative director role with FWRD.

In Irish fashion news, American socialite and businesswoman, Kendall Jenner has been appointed the creative director of on-line luxury fashion channel FWRD.

The 25-year-old Model and reality TV star taking on a new role as the creative director of online fashion boutique Forward (FWRD), which is owned by American Revolve Group.

About FWRD

According to FWRD, they offer their boutique is a singular online shopping which that transcends traditional e-commerce with their combination of first-class customer service and elusive roster of designers.

Kendall takes up her role next week will be responsible for FWRD’s online platform and curating the brands sold on the site along with looking after their monthly trend edits.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will also generate new marketing strategies and work with oversee brand partnerships and spearhead new campaigns for the brand.

Kendall’s appointment comes ahead of New York Fashion Week, which starts next week 8th September 2021. Revolve who see themselves as the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers believe this new partnership between Kendall and model FWRD will capitalise on their shared fashion-forward outlook and their common Los Angeles roots.

Talking about her new role as creative director for FWRD, Kendall has expressed her delight with this new appointment and said “I’m excited to curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands,”

In a media statement released by the FWRD owners, Revolve Group co-CEO and co-founder Michael Mente said “Kendall Jenner as the creative director for FWRD is the perfect choice as we continue to invest in the next generation luxury consumer. Her multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the FWRD business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole.”

According to Revolve Group’s chief brand officer, Raissa Gerona she believes Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn’t a better fit for this position.

Kendall Jenner takes up creative director role with FWRD. Irish fashion news