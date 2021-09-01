Kylie Jenner teases out Kylie Swim collection

In Entertainment news, socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has teased out one of the swimsuits from her new Kylie Swim collection.

The 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to pose in a skin-tight swimsuit for her 263 million Instagram followers.

The mother of one has also confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child with American rapper and record producer Travis Scott.

Kylie teased her adoring fans with a photo of her wearing the tight one-piece with cut-out designs that flaunted her waistline and cleavage. The young business entrepreneur added the captioned to her post: “soon. 💛🧡💗 @kylieswim” as she promoted the drop of her brand new bathing suit collection.

Back in August, sources close to Jenner confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. In recent weeks Kylie has started to reduce her workload while she prepares for the arrival of her second child.

A Friend of Kylie told American entertainment outlet People magazine that Kylie is doing well and since she has learned she is pregnant that she has decided to slow things right down. However, Jenner is still prepping her Kylie Swim range which according to sources is not too far away from its launch date.

Kylie already runs a number of successful businesses like Kylie Cosmetics that she set up back in 2016. Three years later in 2019, Kylie debuted her Kylie Skin range.

In the same year part of Kylie Jenner’s beauty business which included Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin was sold to American multinational beauty company Coty Inc. for whopping €500 million euros. As part of the deal Coty took control of the companies with 51% majority shareholding.

In 2020, Kylie Jenner looking towards swimwear fashion was named by American business magazine Forbes as the highest paid celebrity for that year.

