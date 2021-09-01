Eva Gutowski creates Coastal Citizen Beauty Brand

In Irish fashion news, one of America’s top social influencers Eva Gutowski has Coastal Citizen Beauty Brand in partnership with Follow Beauty who are a holding company that builds creator-led brands.

The 34-year-old YouTuber who boasts over a 11 million subscribed followers has created her Coastal Citizen which is a minimalist beauty brand born from her own skin care journey.

Due out 2nd September across both of their websites, the brand will kick off with two products that are both vegan, and cruelty-free.

Their beauty items include a no-rinse Morning Water cleanser, and their 3 pack bamboo terry towels. The packaging which is constructed using recycled material includes photos from Eva’s world travels, along with captions and mood descriptors.

Talking to women’s fashion and beauty magazine, Gutowski told them she started her YouTube channel back in 2012 while in high school hoping to improve her public speaking skills.

Eva admits she struggled with acne and other skin issues where she took inspiration for her debut Coastal Citizen’s initial product line-up.

She told WWD, four years ago, she cut out all beauty products, skin care and makeup, that were animal-tested and contained artificial dyes and fragrances and her skin started to heal itself.

Eva Gutowski Costal Citizen was developed in partnership with Follow Beauty who are a holding company that builds creator-led brands.

Neither party agreed to offer a sales projection, but industry insiders believe Coastal Citizen will do up to €7 million in sales within the first 12 months.

Eva also had it in mind to ensure that Coastal Citizen was going to be as sustainable as possible. This is something she brought to her clothing line “It’s All Wild” which the Californian launched in 2017.

Her clothing line created a number of small-batch drops using recyclable fabrics. Her last collection took over 2 years to develop. She told WWD: “I’m not presenting myself as a clean or sustainable beauty brand because it’s cool, I actually care..”

“It’s All Wild put me in a position to make Coastal Citizen the best brand possible. I can come to Coastal Citizen with a very good understanding of how the behind the scenes works so we can get things done effectively.”

