6 ways to introduce green fashion into your 2021 wardrobe.

Not just for St Patricks’ Day, green is one of the few colours that look great on everyone. It goes with everything and is super easy to style.

But people are still intimidated by this beautiful colour. And we cannot understand why. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how you can bring green into your 2021 wardrobe.

Psychology Of Green

Usually the colour green is symbolic of nature and evokes a sense of well-being. Green is restful, soothing and conjures up images of health and happiness. It is positive, fresh, growth and alive.

Wear A Complimentary Colour

From a colour balance standpoint, complimentary colours are usually a good idea. However, with red being the complimentary colour of green, it’s best to avoid this one. Unless, you want to invoke Christmas vibes. The best way to work around this issue to is play around with shades. This could mean pairing your green dress with hot pink accessories.

Freshen Up With Florals

As green can conjure up images of nature, why not pair the colour with florals? You can create a fresh and natural fit with florals and green. This could be you pairing your green trousers with a floral blouse or tying a floral scarf around your waist.

Embrace The Analogous Angle

Analogous colours are shades that are adjacent to each other one the colour wheel. With green, blue and yellow are its analogous colours.

This doesn’t mean the colours have to be next to each in what you wear. There can simply be a combination of them throughout your outfit. this could be a dress or cute top.

Bring Back Black And Gold

For a super sophisticated look, pair black and gold with a dark green. This colour palette will create somewhat sombre vibes and make you look green in a meeting or professional setting.

Power Of Pastels

Or you could go for something the complete opposite of the previous tip and embrace casual. This is where your pastel shades come in and they pair well with your trainers. Think of soft blues and pinks. Against the bold colour of green, they will make a refreshing contrast.

