Vogue Williams looking forward to The Big Deal

In Entertainment news. Irish fashion model Vogue Williams claims presenting The Big Deal was ‘pinch-me moment’ as she opens up about career ‘disappointments’

The 35-year-old stunner from Portmarnock in Dublin is set to host The Big Deal talent show which is due to air on Virgin Media later this week.

About Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams is an Irish model and media personality, known for participating in Dancing with the Stars and Stepping Out and for winning the 2015 series of Bear Grylls: Mission Survive The mother of 2 from North County Dublin is married to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews

Virgin Media bosses hope the show, a talent contest “with game show jeopardy and temptation” will inject new life into the Saturday night talent show genre at a time when older formats are either on the wane or, like The X Factor or Virgin’s own Ireland’s Got Talent, have been axed.

Star studded line-up

Six hour-long episodes of “The Big Deal” will premiere on Virgin Media Television that starts this Saturday 4th September and feature Culture Club lead singer, Boy George, Irish duo Jedward, Aston Merrygold from JLS, Irish comedian and presenter, Deirdre O’Kane and Cork born Lyra. The show will see €50,000 prize money up for grabs.

Chatting about her new post to The RTE Guide, Vogue explained that it was a “dream come true to present the new talent show and that it was a “pinch-me moment.

Everyone experiences disappointment

Vogue said “The fact I’m able to do a gig like this is a real pinch-me moment. All my work is so varied, and I love that. But to be a TV presenter was definitely the goal. I think I’ve got my own little area, I think there’s room for everyone. I never understand when people are weird about other people getting jobs. I don’t work on trying to be relevant, I just work on myself.”

The talented Irish presenter also explained about her own disappointments during her career and said she thinks all people working in the entertainment business experience disappointment at some time or another in their lifetime.

Dream job

Vogue explained: “Everyone in this industry has experienced disappointment. I’ve lost out on jobs that I wanted. I didn’t get the Dancing With The Stars Ireland job. You can’t expect to get every job that you go for – it doesn’t work like that. That’s what I have been trying to say to the contestants on The Big Deal. You can’t give up when you get a knock.”

The Big Deal starts this Saturday 4th September on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

Photo credits: Vogue Williams Instagram