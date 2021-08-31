Novak Djokovic new brand ambassador for Hublot

In Irish fashion news, tennis ace Novak Djokovic has been named the new brand ambassador for luxury watchmaker Hublot. The Swiss premium watchmaking company have announced that Djokovic is to join them as their latest brand ambassador.

About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is a Serbian professional tennis player. He is currently ranked as world No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals. Djokovic has been No. 1 for a record total of 336 weeks, and has finished as ATP year-end No. 1 on a joint-record six occasions

In a media statement released by Hublot, they commented Djokovic shares a number of similarities with them which includes his ‘relentless pursuit of excellence and performance’.

Novak Djokovic will line up along other well-known people from the world of sport that include 35-year old Jamaican runner Usain Bolt and American golfer Dustin Johnson.

About Hublot

Hublot are a Swiss luxury watchmaker founded in 1980 by Italian Carlo Crocco. The company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, who are a French holding multinational corporation and conglomerate specialising in luxury goods.

Ricardo Guadalupe who is chief executive officer at Hublot commented “We are particularly honoured to have the great Novak Djokovic join our beautiful Hublot family. He is a player who makes tennis history by being unique, first and different, which is exactly our motto. It’s a great day for Hublot.”

Djokovic has also recently extended his sponsor partnership with French fashion house Lacoste. Talking about his ambassador role with the luxury Swiss watch group Novak commented “As an athlete, driven by the ambition to make history in tennis, I am particularly proud of the opportunity to join the Hublot family, which already boasts athletes who have left their mark on their respective disciplines by becoming legends like Pelé or Usain Bolt. With Hublot, we still have so much to win, together.”

