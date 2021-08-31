How to make men’s grooming routine more sustainable

You may not think it but your daily grooming habits can have a big impact on the environment. Between shampoo bottles, shower gel, toothbrushes and disposable razors, it doesn’t take a genius to understand we have a problem with plastic.

But how can our grooming habits become more eco-friendly? Keep reading here at Men’s fashion tips to learn more.

Why You Should Be More Sustainable

In the right circumstances, plastic can be a blessing. However, with us being the generation that is used to single use items, it has quickly become a curse. Especially when you consider that most can only be recycled once, and the process uses more energy than glass or aluminium.

And it is not just plastic that is the problem. Ingredients like palm oil is used in a lot of common household items like shampoo, toothpaste, shower gel as well as food. Although manufacturers like it because it is cheap, it is stripping our rainforests and pushing species towards extinction.

Always Read The Label

Much like your food label, it’s good to get in the habit of reading the ingredient list on your grooming products. Organic ones are a plus as this means it’s made without using pesticides. As well as that, it also supports soil health, insect and bird life, which includes pollinators like bees. And we don’t need to tell you how important bees are to our food chain. It will also help you avoid any palm oil or toxic ingredients.

Avoid Unnecessary Packaging

We all know the damage that plastic is doing to our environment. So, where possible, try and swerve your use – even if it means taking the item with less packaging. Try and look for solid ‘naked’ alternatives like shampoo bars. Refill when possible and buy in bulk. Many brands are now waking up to their packaging use and there are alternatives available for you to cut back on the plastic.

Use Low Impact Items

We are a generation that have gotten used to using disposable items like razors or toothbrushes. Not only does this do damage to our world, but it can be costly in the long run. So, why not switch to reusable steel razors and bamboo toothbrushes?

As well as using reusable razors, many companies are finding ways to create bottles using more sustainable materials. These could be sugar cane or recycled cardboard, all which make no difference to their products but all the difference to the environment.

