In Entertainment news, American rapper Kanye West has revealed the torment and guilt he still feels after the sudden passing of his mother back in 2007 due a botched cosmetic surgery routine.

The 44-year-old music star talks about the heartbreak and he still suffers after the death of his 58 year old mother which could have been prevented if laws were different.

His mother Donda was only after going through liposuction and a routine tummy tuck as well as a breast reduction the day before she died at her home from what was later discovered due to be a pre-existing heart condition.

Following Donda’s tragic death, a new law nicknamed Donda’s Law was passed in the state of California which now requires cosmetic surgeons to ensure all of their patients are physical exam before they undergo any type of cosmetic surgery.

A coroners’ report into Donda’s death concluded that “multiple post-operative factors” could have caused Dona’s passing. The report said: “The final manner of death could not be determined. Multiple post-operative factors could have played a role in the death.

“The exact contribution of each factor could not be determined. There was no evidence of a surgical or anaesthetic misadventure.”

Although his mother died due to cosmetic surgery, Kanye himself has still undergone liposuction procedure while claiming he got an opioid addiction whilst in recovery from the surgery.

The US rapper who has split form “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian was close to his mother and he often had her by his side at most of the music and celebrity events he attended while she was alive.

Kanye West who owns his own Yeezy footwear collection still believes he sacrificed his mother’s life for his own success.

