Jake Paul & BoohooMan collaboration

Jake Paul & BoohooMan collaboration

In Irish fashion news, US YouTuber Jake Paul has teamed up with BoohooMan for a new fashion collection. The 24-year-old professional boxer has released his own fashion wear for men with the Manchester based fast fashion e-tailer.

BoohooMAN is an arm of Boohoo.com that specialises in in stylish and affordable everyday fashion wear for men.

About

Jake Joseph Paul is an American YouTuber, social media personality, and professional boxer. He initially rose to fame on Vine, before playing the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark for two seasons

The UK retailer has homed in on Jake Paul’s global popularity to release a joint activewear range for men that includes fitness attire that comes in a range of co-branded products.

Items include a hoodie, raglan t-shirt, tank top and shorts, each featuring Paul’s signature black and gold colour scheme and PRBLM CHILD nickname. The designs are aimed to both emphasise your physique and allow for breathability while working out.

Affordable fashion for men

Clothing items included in the new BoohooMan X Jake Paul collection are constructed using Boohoo’s new fabrication, involving a blend of nylon, polyester and elastane, that provides extra stretch for better flexibility and quality.

Jake’s new fashion range will run alongside BoohooMan’s current activewear drop, made up of boxing silhouettes designed with jersey materials and breathable linings.

Chatting about his new partnership with BoohooMan, Jake commented “I’m thrilled to partner with Boohoo to bring this line to life, As a professional athlete, I know first-hand how important quality gear can be and this collaboration combines utility and style the Jake Paul way.”

Jake comes out on top

Jakes collaboration with Boohoo dropped just before his successful boxing fight against 39-year-old American professional mixed martial artist and broadcast analyst Tyron Woodley.

Paul beat Woodley on a split decision last evening where each boxer pledged the loser would have to get the winner’s name tattooed on his body. The BoohooMan X Jake Paul collection is on sale now over at BoohooMan website.

Jake Paul & BoohooMan collaboration: Irish fashion news