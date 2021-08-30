4 key fashion accessories that go with anything

We all love a good accessory. They are versatile, practical and allow you to play around and have fun with your fashion.

But having so many to choose from can be overwhelming. Not to mention expensive. But don’t worry. Here at Fashion.ie, we have put together the top accessories that will go with everything in your wardrobe. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out more.

Heels

Strappy heels are a must-have for anyone’s wardrobe. Whether you get ones in black, nude, or a statement shade, just make sure the straps are simple and that the heel is not too high. This way, you have a killer shoe that goes with everything and looks good on everyone.

To style your strappy heels, you can rock them with black skinny jeans – another wardrobe staple – but they also work just as well with your eveningwear. And because they will go with everything you own, it’s best to invest in a good quality pair so you will know they last.

Handbag

Particularly a ‘carry-all’. This is an essential for any fashion lover and one of the biggest trends this year, dominating runways. You may not think you need a huge bag to carry everything. However, having one in your wardrobe is a good idea. This is because, not only are they chic, they are useful and an effortless way of carrying around your essentials.

Silk Scarf

You may not think of this as a wardrobe essential, particularly if you haven’t tried one with your style before. However, once you do, you will never turn back. When it comes to silk scarves, there are plenty of styles to choose from. You can opt for simple, printed, contemporary or something abstract.

The best part of a silk scarf lies in its versatility. You can wear it in its purest form by tying it around your neck. Alternatively, you can turn it into a cute hair accessory by wearing it as a hairband or hair tie. But if you do not want to wear your scarf on your body, simply tie it around your handbag.

Purse That Doubles As A Clutch

It’s true that everyone needs to have a wallet/purse. If you are still using a battered old one that brings you no joy, it’s time for to upgrade to something more beautiful. Chosen well, your new wallet can also double as a clutch on nights out.

For something high-end, you could invest your money and go designer. However, there are plenty of high-street options for you to choose from if you are on a budget.

