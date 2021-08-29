Ciara unveils first fashion line for The House of LR&C

In Irish fashion news, US singer Ciara has designed and released her first ladies fashion line for The House of LR&C in America. The 35-year-old actress put all the designs together herself with the help of her husband Russell Wilson

The Texan born singer who was part of all girl group Hearsay, has also been the face of Beyonce’s hubby’s Jay-Z’s Rocawear fashion line.

About

The House of LR&C based in Seattle in the US was founded in 2020 and consists of a men’s apparel line, Good Man Brand and a Gen Z-inspired label, Human Nation.

According to The House of LR&C which is owned by Russell Wilson, his wife Ciara and Christine M. Day was built to democratise retail and redefine the way the fashion industry works, to make it inclusive, community-led and, above all, to create large scale positive change. Ciara’s mission since the beginning of The House of LR&C was to create fashion with a purpose.

A fashion house with vision

Chatting to online women’s fashion magazine WWD about The House of LR&C, Ciara told them “Our acronyms are the house of love, respect and care. “We want to pour love, respect and care into every part of the process, I think as we all can see, the world is ever-evolving, ever-changing, and there are also so many things that are creating challenges economically, environmentally. I think the greatest thing for us is, we want to be able to impact through it all. If we’re not doing that then we’re not doing our job at the house.”

Charity begins at home

The House of LR&C also has a charitable element built into the way they operate with three percent of net revenue from net sales going to US charity “Why Not You Foundation” which is dedicated to helping young children with their health and educational needs.

Chatting about their pledge to helping disadvantaged children via their fashion house, Christine who is CEO of The House of LR&C told WWD “It’s a big commitment for us as a company, to be able to support the communities and initiatives and transform lives for those less advantaged.”

The House of LR&C first ladies fashion collection titled “LITA by Ciara” includes a stylish range of women’s clothing that are available to view and but today at thehouseoflrc.com.

