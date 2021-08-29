5 refreshing ways to style orange fashion this season

However, you feel about wearing orange, you cannot deny that it is one dynamic colour. It is attention grabbing, bold, stimulating and vivacious. Which is why you need to add this colour to your wardrobe ASAP.

But how exactly do you style it? Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips on wearing orange in 5 refreshing ways.

Orange With Gold

If you are looking for an elegant and beautiful pairing, look no further than orange and gold. Your gold jewellery will add a richness and complement the orange in your outfit completely. As well as your accessories, why not consider wearing a gold top with an orange skirt? it’s bold yet sophisticated. This can be a great combo if you are hesitant about wearing orange. Your gold will act as a neutral and let the orange stand out.

Orange With Denim

Much like wearing orange with gold, denim is also another way to ease into the world of orange. Whether it is an orange top, jumper or jacket, throwing on a pair of denim jeans will always have you looking cool.

Bright Pink

Okay, we know that this can look a bit bold, but hear us out before you dismiss this tip. Sometimes, you have to just be bold with your fashion choices. That’s where pairing orange and hot pink comes in. It will make you nothing short of fabulous and looks totally chic and stylish. The bottom line is that is makes for a fun fashion look and should be tried by everyone.

Orange With Leopard Print

When it comes to mixing prints with orange, you should jump on board with leopard print. The tan and black shades in the leopard print will lift and complement the orange perfectly. As the colours of leopard print are neutral, it can be treated as one and makes for a show stopping combination when paired with orange.

Cobalt Blue

If you are ever unsure of what colours suit each other, look for complementary pairs. As orange and blue are one such pair, they will always look great together. Although blue and orange are both bold colours, when worn together, they balance each other out. And make for a super stylish outfit.

