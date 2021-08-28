4 ways of reversing signs of ageing without surgery

Oftentimes, people think that a radically improved appearance means the person has gone under the knife. The reality is that there is a wide range of non-surgery options out there that help reverse the signs of ageing.

To save you hours of research, we have done it for you and put together some info on the top non-surgical treatments. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out how to reverse the signs of ageing without surgery.

At Home Chemical Peels

Before booking an appointment to get a chemical peel, you should know that you can do it at home. This is where at home chemical peels come in handy.

Although they do sound serious, the products you use feature a low percentage of acids used at your dermatologist. This is what makes them safe for you to use at home. You just need to follow the instructions properly to keep your skin safe and happy.

PRP Micro-Needling

While sticking needles into your skin does not sound natural, the process is one of the most natural anti-aging ones out there. This is because it uses your blood plasma to create flawless results.

Microneedling with PRP needles will use fine needles to puncture holes into your skin. These micro injuries will cause cell turnover. As your body goes through the healing process, this will lead to more collagen being produced. As a result, your skin heals and regenerates to reveal healthy and younger looking skin.

Botox

We know what you are going to say. How can Botox be considered ‘non-surgery’? Well, for one thing, it is an injectable and not a filler. Usually confused, Botox is a neuromodulator used to freeze facial muscles temporarily.

While this can sound scary, freezing an area like your forehead or crows’ feet will still allow you to move your muscles, only without deepening the lines of your face. As long as you are getting your Botox by a skilled professional, you can look forward to weakened facial muscles and less noticeable lines.

Fillers

Another type of injectable, dermal fillers are used to create volume in areas of your face. They are used to re-volumize your face and can reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Upon injection, you can expect these fillers to last from between six to twelve months, depending on how much you feel you need.

Lips fillers are becoming increasingly popular in recent years. Hyaluronic acid fillers are used to replace volume loss in your lips as well as enhance them as a whole.

4 ways of reversing signs of ageing without surgery: Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland