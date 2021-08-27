Rihanna teases new Savage X Fenty collection

In Irish fashion news, singer come business entrepreneur, Rihanna has given us a glance of what to expect from her new Savage X Fenty runway show which is set for release next month.

The 33-year-old Barbadian singer peeled off her clothing to slip into sexy lingerie pieces from her Savage X Fenty collection that will be aired exclusively on Amazon Prime next month.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty (AKA) Rihanna can be seen in the trailer twirling around in a plunging thong bodysuit to tease her latest Savage X Fenty runway show.2021.

Rihanna also danced in her electric blue shimmery mini dress showing fans why she is top of her game in the lingerie fashion marketplace.

In the video, the “Umbrella” singer captioned “Oh you think you ready? With the music star showing off her luscious locks tied-back donning noticeable diamond earrings with her outfit.

In 2018, Rihanna launched her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand with her vision of creating lux women’s underwear to match all skin tones and a range of sizes. Models such as Cara Delevingne. Laverne Cox and Bella Hadid have modelled her collections down through the years.

A year later the talented young musician and businesswoman launched her own fashion brand Fenty with French luxury fashion group Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH

Things for Rihanna have gone from strength to strength with international fiancé magazine Forbes reporting last month that Rihanna is now worth a staggering €1.4 billion euro ($1.7 billion dollars)

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now the wealthiest female singer in the world with the majority of her wealth accumulated away from her music.

Only last month Rihanna recruited a group of all black biker women for her latest Savage X Fenty Campaign which included an inclusive lingerie collection for Savage x Fenty, compiling of a 100-plus-size piece line-up of bras and panties.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show is set to make its debut on Friday 24th September 24 and will be screened exclusively on Amazon Prime.

