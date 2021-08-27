Molly-Mae Hague new PrettyLittleThing creative director

In Irish fashion news, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has been installed as creative director with British fast fashion house, PrettyLittleThing.com.

The 22-year-old influencer has been snapped up by PrettyLittleThing which is part of Manchester based Boohoo fashion label and will be responsible for overseeing all creative aspects of design for 9 years old fashion house in England and across Europe,

PrettyLittleThing who create and sell clothing and accessories to a targeted 16-35-year-old women’s marketplace are today one of Europe’s leading fashion houses

Molly-Mae Hague shot to fame in back in 2019 where she came runner up in ITV2’s hit TV show Love Island.

As well as appearing in ad’s for Starbucks. Hague has worked with PrettyLittleThing as one of their ambassadors where she is responsible for curating edits and working on behind-the-scene videos and podcast throughout 2021/22.

Talking about her new appointment with PrettyLittleThing, Hague commented “I’m so excited to announce my new role as creative director of PrettyLittleThing for the UK and EU. It’s a dream to continue working with my favourite brand and we have so much to show you all! This is just the start.”

CEO of PrettyLittleThing added Umar Kamani said “This felt like a natural fit for us. Molly has been a huge part of our PrettyLittleThing journey and she is so invested in the brand.

“We wanted to explore different avenues together and bring her on board as more of a creative, where she can work closely with our team and be involved in our wider strategy across the UK and Europe over the next 12 months.”

Hague’s appointment comes after PrettyLittleThing named 30-year-old New York singer and actress Teyana Taylor as their creative director in January of this year to bolster the bran’s presence in America.

Molly’s appointment coincided with her first exclusively designed collection for PrettyLittleThing, which is inspired by her own off-duty style.

Her collection includes easy-to-wear separates and classic silhouettes as well as tailored and wardrobe essentials like dresses, jackets jeans, tops and swimwear.

