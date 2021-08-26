Rapper YG and K-Swiss collaborate for new sneaker

In Irish fashion news, rapper YG has teamed up with American athletic shoe brand K-Swiss for an exciting new sneaker which is a joint collaboration between them both.

The US rapper is expanding into the fashion apparel marketplace by announcing this all-silver and white print sports design show with K-Swiss.

About YG

Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson (AKA) YG, is an American rapper and actor from Compton, California. Back in 2010, YG released his debut single, “Toot It and Boot It”, which peaked at number 67 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. The single’s success resulted in his signing to Def Jam Recordings.

YG and K-Swiss first footwear capsule collection goes on sale today, with YG taking the role of collection’s creative director. His debut footwear capsule collection offers a reimagined version of the popular K-Swiss LX sneaker which comes in a 5 stripe silver glitter motif that’s named “Disco.”

31-year-old YG is a huge K-Swiss fan and took inspiration for his new “Disco” shoe from K-Swiss’s signature five-stripe design and three-piece toe. The “Disco” sneaker features co-branding with K-Swiss and YG’s logos.

According to the LA rapper “This is the official West Coast sneaker for the new generation, The silhouette was inspired from the West Coast culture and how we grew up and what we grew up on, so we’re paying homage to every silhouette that was part of our culture.”

The Californian singer is just one of the many celebrities now cashing in on the footwear and fashion apparel marketplace. Fellow rapper Kanye West has his Yeezy brand and earlier this year Travis Scott, teamed up Kim Jones (artist director at Dior Men) back in June. Then we have another US rapper Lil Nas X, who linked up back in March with New York streetwear label MSCHF for their Satan Shoe.

Fans of K-Swiss and YG can get their hands on his new Disco sneaker from today.

