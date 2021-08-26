ABBA reunite with new music and stage show

In Entertainment news, Swedish quartet are coming in out of the wilderness and releasing new music which is set to drop next Friday.

According to The Sun newspaper, Momma Mia stars Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad are set to unveil new music after a staggering 39 years in hibernation.

This will be music to the ears of millions of adoring Abba fans around the globe who saw their band top the charts all over the world with 9 number one hits.

There is even better news for all the Abbarettes as well with the band preparing to launch a show called Abba Voyage which will feature “Abba-tars” of their younger selves beamed on stage performing their best classic hits.

ABBA Voyage is a short feature documentary film which follows their comeback. It includes footage of the four making music as well as creating their specially designed theatre in London for the Holograms show, which they hope to open this coming May 2022.

A source close to the band are quoted in saying “Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid will all be there on the opening night. They will finally unveil their Abba-tars, which are like holograms of themselves. Music Mogul, Simon Fuller who was behind the global success of The Spice Girls has been the inspiration behind what is set to be a series of sell out shows.

The show will feature the Abba-tars performing and speaking to the audience. It will be like taking a step back in time for those watching.

ABBA became one of the most successful pop bands in history after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with their worldwide hit Waterloo. The band went on to top the charts all across the world until they decided to split in 1982.

To date they are one of the best-selling pop acts in history and it’s estimated they have sold over 350 million records worldwide.

Such is the demand for their music, a stage show based on their music called “Mamma Mia” is still performed around the worldwide as well as hit movies and sequels being made in same name raking in hundreds of millions of euros for the band.

