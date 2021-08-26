4 fashion tips to finding sunglasses for your face shape

Sunglasses are a fashion statement and a powerful accessory. Like any fashion piece, the best ones are the ones tailored to suit you. Like your pair of jeans, the best sunglasses look best when they work with your curves and shape.

While you cannot tailor or hem your sunglasses, you can find the right size and style that suits you and works with your face shape. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to find the best sunglasses for your face shape.

How To Know Your Face Shape

You may know your blood type and hair colour, but do you know what face shape you have? It’s not something that a lot of people think about, but your face shape can determine what frame styles look good on you.

To help you figure out how to determine your face shape, keep reading. First things first, pull your hair back from your face. Next, identify the widest part of your face. Is it your forehead? Your chin? This will give you the main indication of your face shape but look at your jaw. Is it round? Pointy?

Round

Your face is at its widest from cheek to cheek and will narrow slightly at your forehead and jawline. Your chin will typically be in line with your jaw.

Think of your glasses as a contour kit. They can help to add definition where you need it. Round face shapes should go for angular frames to balance out the roundness. Avoid soft lines or rounded edges as this can emphasise your face shape further.

Square

If you have a square face shape, your jawline, cheeks and forehead are likely the same width and you likely have a strong jawline.

So, if square frames balance out round face shapes, then a round frame will balance out square faces. With that said, look out for round corners and soft angles. These can balance out sharp jawlines and square foreheads.

Oval

Your face is longer than it is wide. This means that the length of the top of your forehead to chin is longer than the length of ear to ear.

Heart

The widest part of your face will be your forehead and your face will get narrower as it goes down to your jawline. So, this means that your chin may protrude below your jawline.

And to contradict everything we have said so far, the best frames for heart shape faces are heart shaped. Aviator sunglasses and cat eyes are wider at the top and narrow at the bottom. As a result, they will highlight your best features. But it is important to balance out your features. So, if they are on the small side, go with smaller frames.

