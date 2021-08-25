New Fabletics loungewear collection due next month

In Irish fashion news, American athleisurewear brand Fabletics have announced a new loungewear which is due to drop next month. The new Fabletics loungewear collection which consists of 17 Fabletics loungewear pieces will come online on Monday 1st September 2021.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is an American, global, active-lifestyle brand that sells both men’s and women’s sportswear, footwear and accessories, commonly referred to as “athleisure”.

The company was founded in 2013 by actress Kate Hudson, Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler. It operates on a membership model and are known for their e-commerce business approach which offers registered members discount on their collections.

The collection itself includes a range of ribbed T-shirts, terry cotton shorts, fleece hoodies, leggings, sweatshirts, robes and more in a range of fabrics, which Fabletics will add to every month.

Fabletics senior vice president, chief merchandise and design officer Felix del Toro told online fashion magazine, WWD “We have sets; we have separates, but all of them are meant so that she can decide how she wants to put them together, and, or layer them over her athletic apparel.”

Although the initial loungewear assortment is geared towards women, the American athleisurewear brand have confirmed that they will introduce menswear to the collection early next year.

As far as sizes go for their new loungewear collection, they start at XXS and go all the way up to 4XL. Members of Fabletics will also be able to avail of a discount on fashion products from the collection.

Only last month, Fabletics partnered with ThredUp which now allows customers to return pre-worn apparel for in-store credit.

The new loungewear collection from Fabletics which includes their 17-piece stylish range of loungewear clothing for women drops on Monday 1st September 2021 and is available at Fabletics.com.

