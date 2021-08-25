Kim Kardashian strips off for new fragrance campaign

In Entertainment news, business woman and socialite Kim Kardashian has peeled off her clothes to promote her new fragrance Essential Nudes.

Kardashian is seen lying on a beach completely topless using her hands to cover her modesty as part of her new marketing campaign for her kkwfragrance line. The 40-year-old beauty can be seen posing in a small thong with her bikini top removed while soaked in water.

In another shot posted on her social media page on Instagram, Kim is seen posing in pink floral lingerie holding a bottle of her new Essential Nudes fragrance.

About Kim Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West is an US media personality, fashion model and businesswoman, Kim first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, but received wider notice after a 2002 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, with her then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has made millions of dollars by launching her own beauty and shapewear brands which include her highly successful kkwbeauty, Skims and her own fragrance line called kkwfragrance. Kim recently separated from her husband and rapper Kayne West where the pair share 3 children together

The LA born star posted the message to her 247 million followers “Introducing @kkwfragrance Essential Nudes where Kim announced in the caption. “I wanted to create a collection that was so me.” She continued: “I love everything about this collection, from the sleek nude bottles to each unique scent. All four fragrances are lush and feminine, but very special and different from each other.

“I’m so excited for everyone to experience these new fragrances!”

Kardashian who is a self-made billionaires is hoping her new Essential Nudes fragrance will be another best seller for the raven haired beauty. Kim’s new fragrance collection launches tomorrow 26th August 2021 will be available at kwwfragrance.com.

