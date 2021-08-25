5 ways to style the lilac fashion trend this season

5 ways to style the lilac fashion trend this season.

lilac is here to stay. Designers and brands are jumping all over this trend. So much so, all you haters will not be able to escape this cute and flirty colour this summer.

Love lilac but don’t know how to bring it into your summer wardrobe? Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our easy tips.

Go Head To Toe

Life is too short to wear something boring. Sometimes, the best way to wear a trend is to go all in. so, why not be brave and deck yourself from head to toe in lilac? It’s a colour that suits everyone, it’s easy to style and creates a fashion-forward look. You can opt for a two-piece, a maxi dress or a simple top and trousers.

Embrace Tonal

Do you really love purple but think that wearing lilac head to toe is a bit too much? Be a little creative with your fashion and add some ultra-violet to your outfit. you can style your lilac suit or top with ultra-violet accessories or shoes. Or you can go all in and pair a lilac top with ultra-violet jeans. This combination may not be for the faint-hearted but it’s a great way to have some fun with your fashion.

Add Some Colour

If wearing a lot of purple is just not your thing, start small. Simply, pair your lilac top with white, silver or another pastel shade for a cute summer look. Or, for all you lovers of bold fashion choices, choose a daring colour like red or yellow.

Or Choose Black

You can choose the listen to the previous point or disregard it completely by pairing your lilac top or skirt with black. It’s an edgy and bold combination, perfect for those who feel lilac is a bit too ‘girly’.

Accessorise!

If lilac clothing is still not your thing, don’t worry. You can always start small by using accessories. A cut lilac bag, necklace, scarf or simply shoes can jazz up your outfit and take it to the next level.

5 ways to style the lilac fashion trend this season : Teenage fashion Ireland