3 ways to max the last week of your summer wardrobe.

We don’t need to tell you that the clothes you wear reflect who you are. They show off your personality and let people know more about you.

The fun thing is that you can control this narrative. However, there are many ways your current wardrobe can stop you from looking your best. To help you cut through the clutter, keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to make the most out of our current wardrobe.

Follow The Rainbow

Many people have never heard of this technique, but we promise you that it works. Every day for a week, make sure that your outfit has at least one item in a certain colour. On day could be red, the next yellow. This will encourage you to search through your wardrobe and take stock of what you own. As well as that, it also allows you to have fun with your wardrobe.

Last In And First Out

The majority of people only wear about 20% of their wardrobe. There are a number of different versions of the ‘last in, first out’ technique, which will stop you wearing a few pieces non-stop.

After wearing an outfit, hang it at the most remote part of your wardrobe. This will force you to see pieces that you haven’t worn frequently. If you feel completely uninspired by what’s in front of you, you know it’s time to get rid of it. you can also try this method by hanging out clothes inside out after you wear it – provided it doesn’t need washing. This will allow you to see pieces you wear all the time.

Have An Outfit Journal

Keep a diary of what you wear everyday and how you feel wearing it. This makes you aware of what fabrics, colours and styles you enjoy wearing. As a result, you will stop buying pieces that you do not feel comfortable in. Not to mention, you will save yourself a bit of money.

