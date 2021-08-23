The winners of Love Island 2021 to be revealed

The winners of Love Island 2021 to be revealed.

In Entertainment news, the winners of Love Island 2021 will be revealed tonight on Virgin Media One and ITV2 after 9pm. The final episode of the hit ITV2 series in the UK and Ireland sees four couples compete to take away a grand prize of £50,000.

Couples Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank ,Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran. Millie Court and Liam Reardon are all firmly in the mix to pick up the prize money as winners of the 2021 love reality show.

The first series of Love Island screened in 2015

Couple Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who were paired in the first episode of this year’s show have both quit the TV series and forfeited their place in the final since splitting last week with the pair leaving the Love Island villa.

On last night’s show, the Love islanders were granted visits from family and friends that were socially distanced for the show due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Teddy’s brothers Sidney and Carlos used their opportunity of their visit to have a go at Faye over her treatment of their bro during her rant following the movie night challenge.

Then it was the turn of Liam’s dad who was critical of his son’s criticised him for his casual interludes with Lillie Haynes during his trip to Casa Amor.

You can see who will be crowned winners of this year’s 2021 Love Island 2021 tonight that will be aired on both Virgin Media One and ITV2 at 9pm.

Maura Higgins New Ann Summer Campaign

Speaking of Love Island, In Irish fashion news, past contestant of the ITV2 show, Maura Higgins bedazzles in her new lingerie line for UK underwear label Ann Summers.

The 30-year old Irish beauty was an Islander on Season 5 of the revived series of Love Island. Maura entered the villa on Day 10 and came fourth place alongside Curtis Pritchard on Day 58. Maura who is currently dating 30-year-old Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice.

Higgins from Co Longford showed exactly why Ann Summers made the right move in recruiting the long -haired beauty as she flaunts her curves in a range of underwear and bodysuits for the British multinational retailer.

The winners of Love Island 2021 to be revealed : Entertainment news