Beyoncé and Jay-Z front Tiffany’s Campaign

In Irish fashion news, the king and queen of music, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have fronted their first advertising campaign for infamous international jewellery house, Tiffany & Co.

This is the first direct marketing campaign that the married couple have shared together for an outside branded project. In the new Tiffany & Co., ad features a never-before-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in the jeweller’s signature robin egg blue.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany’s are an American luxury jewellers and specialty retailer with their HQ in New York City. They are recognised for selling luxury goods, particularly their diamond and sterling silver jewellery. These goods are sold at Tiffany stores, and through direct-mail and corporate merchandising across the globe including Ireland.

The American luxury jewellery house, which was set up in 1837, acquired the unique piece of artwork, which had been in the possession of a private collector since the early 1980s,

Tiffany & Co which is under the umbrella of French luxury fashion house LVMH or Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is running this 12-month campaign which features the Carter family and includes a short video of Beyoncé singing “Moon River”

Chatting to on-line ladies fashion and beauty magazine, WWD, Tiffany’s executive vice president of products and communications, Alexandre Arnault, explained the back story of their new campaign.

He commented the Carter campaign reclaims the company’s roots as a high jeweller, while giving more hints about where LVMH plans to take the company.

Talking about the Carters involvement Alexandre said” Beyonce is the best singer in the world, and Jay-Z the best rapper in the world, hands down. And we’re the best jewellery company in the world, right? So we kind of had to marry ourselves together to produce this.”

The new promotional ad’s for Tiffany & Co new campaign also feature their Tiffany Diamond with its 128.54 carats and 82 facets. The stone itself was unearthed in South Africa in 1877, has only ever been worn by 3 other recognised names including, Lady Gaga, Mary Whitehouse and Audrey Hepburn.

