Reebok and Cardi B to release new footwear collection.

In Irish fashion news, American singer Cardi B has announced her new footwear and fashion collection with German sports retailer, Reebok.

The 28-year-old musician has released details of her latest collaboration with Reebok that takes inspiration from her hometown, New York City.

Cardi’s collection titled “Let Me Be…In My World,” will include apparel and footwear will according to the New York star feature pieces that are designed to offer versatility and include tight fits designs that come with to oversized detailing.

At the same time, the NY singer will also drop her Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker. This will come in both children and women’s sizes and be available in five colour-ways which include shades of sandy rose, red, white, pink and green.

Chatting about her new Cardi B X Reebok collection, the rapper commented “I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection so I’m really excited to introduce this one,” “This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favourite pieces to wear — from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York.”

Cardi first partnered with Reebok back in 2018 where she unveiled her first Cardi B Classic sneaker. Earlier this year in May, Cardi dropped her Cardi B Mommy & Me collection with Reebok which offered two monochrome versions of her Club C Cardi sneaker in adult and kids’ sizes.

This capsule took its inspiration from her daughter, Kulture, who celebrated her 3rd birthday in July 2021.Last April, Cardi unveiled her first fashion apparel collection with Reebok which she dubbed her Summertime Fine Collection. This took its inspiration from ‘90s fashion and Cardi’s summertime memories spent at Coney Island in New York.

The line-up included athleisure items such as track jackets, sports bras and leggings designed in a pastel purple and red colour palette.

Cardi B’s new “Let Me Be…In My World” collection comes in sizes that range from 2XS to 4X and be available to buy online from 27th August 2021 at Reebok.com.

