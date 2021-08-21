Rosie Huntington-Whiteley unveils new Rose Inc.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley unveils new Rose Inc.

In Sustainable fashion news, fashion model and businesswoman Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is set to release her own sustainably sourced and packaged colour cosmetics brand called Rose Inc.

The British beauty who announced this week that she is due her second child with actor Jason Statham will drop pieces from her first collection next week.

About Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one of Britain’s leading fashion models. The 34-year-old beauty started her fashion life working for leading lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret as one of the lead Angels.

She has been the face of British fashion label Burberry as well as working on projects with Marks & Spencer and denim-focused fashion brand Paige.

Rosie started her Rose Inc. company by teaming up with the company’s Chief Executive Officer Caroline Hadfield, and US synthetic biotechnology and renewable chemical company Amyris, that develops and produces sustainable ingredients for the flavours and fragrances, health, wellness and clean beauty markets.

Rosie has modelled fro Prada & Louis Vuitton

Chatting to Rose Inc.’s CEO, Caroline Hadfield, Rosie commented “I think a lot of the time we see celebrities in beauty or skin care, and you think to yourself ‘Well apart from the fact that you wear makeup every day, I didn’t know this was a die-hard passion of yours. And if it’s not a die-hard passion, then why should I believe in your product?’”

Their new Rose Inc. collection is called Modern Essentials. It features four colour products and two skin care ones. The company also has big plans for the future and is already are looking at release new products and extensions both online and through internal networking retailers.

Pieces from their debut collection include their brow gel and lip colour, lip and cheek tint plus their brightening serum. There are also various brushes, a toner and reusable cosmetic rounds made from organic bamboo cotton.

Customers can already sign up for exclusive offers online at RoseInc.com with their new collection being available to registered members to buy from 24th August 2021.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley unveils new Rose Inc.: Sustainable fashion news