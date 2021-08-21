Fashion styling tips to take from Helen Mirren

As well as being a phenomenal actress, Helen Mirren has also proven herself to being the ultimate style queen.

Timeless and elegant, she never puts a foot wrong on the red carpet. No matter what your style preference is, you have to admire her constant elegance when she hits up the red carpet. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our top 3 fashion tips to take away from Helen Mirren.

Be Bold With Colour

Many people shy away from wearing colourful fashion pieces. They hold back out of fear and we are here to tell you all to stop. It’s time to be bold with your fashion choices and that means rocking a bit of colour.

One of the things we love about Helen Mirren and her fashion choices is that she is not afraid of colour. She embraces it and makes it work for her. Just take a look at how stunning she was in her yellow Dolce & Gabbana at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Dress For Your Body Type

We all come in many different shapes and sizes. So, when it comes to looking and feeling good, it’s important to know which one you are.

Having a good understanding on your body will help you create a balanced and well-proportioned look. It will help you shop wisely as you will know longer hold onto an outfit that doesn’t fit you right.

You will know what flatters and fits your frame, therefore saving you time as well as money. Helen Mirren does this well. Just take a look at her 2018 Oscars gown. It was made for her body type, she looks incredible and wore it with utter confidence.

A Little Sparkle Goes A Long Way

We don’t need to tell you that Helen Mirren knows how to rock a red carpet. She always brings her A-game and is not afraid to embrace a little sparkle. She chose a blush and gold gown from Elie Saab for the Cannes Film Festival and even dyed her hair rose gold to match.

