Ed Sheeran unveils new album Equals

In entertainment news, music star Ed Sheeran has released his latest album titled “Equals” and made it available to pre-order now

His new album of tunes will officially go on release this coming October which will be available on vinyl, streaming or CD Ed’s Equals album is his studio album which will officially ‘drop Friday 29th October 2021. Full details of Ed Sheeran new Equals album are available over at edsheeran.com .

Maura Higgins inspires on Glow Up Ireland

Longford beauty Maura Higgins gives an inspirational pep talk to a Glow Up Ireland contestant in one of the first clips to be revealed from the new show.

The Love Island breakout star presents RTÉ’s version of the hit TV format, which sees amateur make-up artists compete to be crowned Ireland’s next make-up star.

30-year-old Maura shows she’s up for the job as she gives a teary eyed contestant who suffered a setback on the show a pick me up pep talk.

Higgins tells the contestant “You’re a talented woman, you need to remember that. You just need to believe in yourself. Like, you can do this! Just put your mind to it”. The new season of Glow Up Ireland starts back on RTE 2nd September 2021.

BTS cancel Map Of The Soul world tour

Korean K-pop superstars BTS have officially cancelled their Map Of The Soul world tour amid uncertainty over the COVID 19 pandemic

The high-flying boyband from the east were due to start their world tour last April 2021. However, due to all the global restrictions placed on the entertainment business the band have cancelled their tour.

BTS’s Map Of The Soul world tour was due to include tour stops at major world cities including London, Toronto and Tokyo. However, there are going to be millions of sad BTS fans now left disappointed. The Korean seven now join a long list of other music casualties who have been forced to cancel any music touring plan for the foreseeable future.

In a statement released by BTS’s music label Bighit Entertainment, the band said: “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map Of The Soul tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour.

“However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map Of The Soul tour.”

