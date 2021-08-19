Rosie Huntington-Whiteley confirms she is pregnant

In Entertainment news, British fashion model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

The stunning blonde model from Devon has taken to social media to share the great news that herself and partner Jason Statham are to have their second child.

Rosie is seen sharing photos of her tidy baby bump at the end of a series of fashion photos to her 13.2 million Instagram followers with the comment “Taaa daahhh !! #round2”

About Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one of Britain’s leading fashion models. The 34-year-old beauty started her fashion life working for leading lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret as one of the lead Angels.

She has been the face of British fashion label Burberry as well as working on projects with Marks & Spencer and denim-focused fashion brand Paige

Jason and Rosie both live in the Los Angeles along with their son Jack who is three. Although the couple have been together for over 10 years, they are yet to confirm if they are married or not.

About Jason Statham

Jason Statham is an English actor from Derbyshire in the UK. The 54-year old actor is best known for playing the wide boy character of “Turkish” in the 2000 smash hit movie “Snatch.”

Since then, Jason has gone on the conquer Hollywood taking lead roles in lots of Hollywood blockbuster movies. There is even news circulating that Statham could be in line for the James Bond role.

Back in 2020, Rosie openly talked about raising her son Jack during lockdown and how at times she found it tough to keep him entertained

Writing in her Distancing Diary on her Rosie Inc. blog, Rosie commented “I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a 2-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say. “I’m also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it!”

Rosie continued: “I’m cooking recipes from Jamie Oliver’s Five Ingredients cookbook because a) they use less ingredients, so less trips to the supermarket and b) they are quick and easy. “I have been making lots of comfort foods like roast chicken and potatoes or pasta. I’m sure I’ll come out of isolation a few pounds heavier.”

The pair are yet to confirm the sex of their new child but we are sure young Jack will be delighted to know he will have a brother or sister (or twins) to keep him entertained in the near future.

