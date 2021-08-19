Leroy Sané front new Nike underwear collection

In Irish fashion news, German footballing star Leroy Sané is to front a brand-new men’s underwear range for Nike called ‘Move to Zero’ collection.

The German soccer ace has teamed up with international sports fashion giant to become the face of their latest fashion release for men.

About Leroy Sané

Leroy Aziz Sané is a German professional footballer who plays as a winger for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the German national team.

He made his professional debut for Schalke 04 in 2014 and transferred to Manchester City in 2016 for an initial £37 million fee. In July 2020, the German went back to Germany where he signed for top Bundesliga club Bayern Munich for an estimated £60 million pounds.

Nike Underwear have brought in the 25-year soccer star to be the face – and body – of its new ‘Move to Zero’ underwear line and Autumn Winter 2021 campaign.

The new ‘Move to Zero’ is part of Nike’s own journey of moving towards zero carbon and waste which features product lines that include Nike ReLuxe which is constructed using a minimum of 75% recycled fibres.

Nike was founded back in 1964

This all comes as the American sportswear giant moves to becoming more environmentally friendly with their products with Nike heavily committed to sustainability.

Nike’s environmental belief is driven by protecting the planet which means protecting the future of sport against climate change.

This new Nike Underwear collection is also made with Nike Dri-FIT technology to provide the wearer with the best possible comfort.

Their move in signing Leroy Sané to model their new men’s underwear range recognises the power and influence that modern soccer day footballers have in influencing male supporters.

Sané was voted Young Player of the Year 2017-2018

At the end of last year, British fashion house Superdry recruited Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. in a three-year deal to front their own organic cotton underwear line.

Talking about his new partnership with Nike Underwear, Sané said: “I am very happy to be the face of Nike Underwear for this season, as I see it as an opportunity to share the products that I like a lot.”

The new Nike Underwear’s ‘ReLuxe’ fitted sports trunks are available to buy now online at the Nike store and at selected sports retailers nationally.

