Khloe Kardashian criticised for working with Shein

Khloe Kardashian criticised for working with Shein.

In Entertainment news, model and socialite Khloe Kardashian has landed herself in hot water for her working relationship with fast fashion brand Shein.

The 37-year-old star has been slammed by fans for promoting the Chinese fashion brand who in recent weeks has been heavily criticised for being unethical in their approach to the sourcing and manufacturing of their clothing.

Shein which was founded in 2008 by Chris Xu in Guangzhou, China came under pressure recently for not making required public disclosure information about the working conditions of their supply chain.

Now, it seems Khloe Kardashian is on the end of a backlash from fashion fans for deciding to work with them and promoting their products while according to some fans , Shein allegedly profiteers from ripping off designs from small fashion designers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has posted recently unveiling that she is collaborating with the online e-tailer where she is going to be judging fashion designer hopefuls.

Taking to social media network site Instagram, Khloe told her 175 million followers she is promoting the SHEINx100Kchallenge.

Khloe explained “I am so excited to have teamed up with @sheinofficial to judge the #SHEINx100Kchallenge.” Kardashian explained that she will be judging five finalist designers who have created collections for Shein and also offered fans a discount to shop on the site.

Khloe Kardashian posted” “The SHEIN X Designer Incubator Program gives talented fashion designers the ability to design a collection for SHEIN that will be seen by fashionistas all around the world!” “Watch me judge the top five finalists this Sunday, August 22nd at 2pm PST on the SHEIN app, and you can use my code “KHLOEK” for 20% off the entire SHEIN site.”

This hasn’t gone down well with some of her followers who have blasted her for supporting a fashion brand that according to them are unethical.

One follower posted “Is this is a joke???? After Shein knocks off small designers.” Another follower commented “Shein is one of the most unethical fast fashion brands.” “But doesn’t Shein steal designs?” came from another person lashing out at the brand.

Shein who are a popular fashion brand here in Ireland is seen by some as a fashion label that replicates designs by other fashion designers and sells them on for a reduced price.

Amongst all the uncertainty surrounding Shein’s own supply chain and other accusations of them using child labour to create their fashion garments, this may have a negative knock on affect for Khloe with her followers.

Khloe Kardashian criticised for working with Shein. Entertainment news