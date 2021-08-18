Nike x Serena Williams Design Crew collection is on it’s way

In Irish fashion news, Tennis ace, Serena Williams is about to drop her first fashion collection with American sports giant Nike.

The 39-year-old tennis star has teamed up with leading sportswear fashion house for her new and exciting Nike x Serena Williams Design Crew collection.

After 2 years on the cutting floor, the first Serena Williams Design Crew collection will launch on Wednesday 1st September and include a range of footwear, fashion apparel and accessories.

With a retro feel to her debut release with Nike, her collection has a 90’s streetwear look to it which has been created by 10 talented New York-based design apprentices, where 7 of these have been taken on full time by Nike.

Chatting about her new collection, the Michigan star commented “I wanted to see more people who looked like me. This all started with a conversation of Nike wanting to invest in the power of people, and embrace that diversity fosters creativity…I was excited to be a part of that.”

The Nike x Serena Williams Design Crew initiative was first muted back in 2019. Nike ten scouted out diverse talent through Harlem’s Fashion Row, New York area community colleges and through its own retail stores, from which three designers were recruited.

According to Serena, “It was casting a wide net, asking where are all you getting your designers from, and saying let’s cast a net over here or over there, where you typically wouldn’t go,”

Williams was responsible for vetting sketches and portfolios to finalise the first group who then travelled to Nike’s HQ before the pandemic lockdown. A second group were then recruited from Chicago and the Midwest who worked remotely on the project during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the time of their 6-month apprenticeship, designers engaged in education opportunities and worked with mentors and hiring managers in the hope of achieving full-time employment as part of Nike’s 1,000-plus strong member design team.

Serena’s new fashion footwear line-up includes a Nike Court Legacy in a Kente cloth-inspired pattern with four gold eyelets honouring the athlete’s four Olympic gold medals. Also included is her Nike Air Max Koko squishy platform Dad sandal with a “10 4 01” logo celebrating the spirit of inclusion and teamwork.

As for clothing, Serena has included her long-sleeve tennis bodysuit, a dress modelled after a basketball jersey embroidered with “Williams 00” as a tribute to Serena’s daughter Olympia Ohanian and “love” in tennis parlance, and an eye-catching tennis jumpsuit in a bright orange-tone zigzag pattern repeating the letter S.

The 7 times winning Wimbledon star will unveil clothes from her new line at next month’s U.S. Open where she plans to wear some of the collection. The new Nike x Serena Williams Design Crew collection is due out 1st September 2021

