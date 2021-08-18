New upcycled Levi’s x Naomi Osaka collection

In Sustainable fashion news, tennis ace Naomi Osaka has partnered with US denim fashion house Levi’s for a new upcycled collection.

The 23-year-old tennis star and Levi have collaborated for a four-piece fashion collection which includes a stylish bustier and kimono. Pieces from this new eco-friendly collection a constructed using upcycled vintage Levi denim.

The Japanese / American tennis star played her part in working closely with Levi’s own design team on the collection, which concentrates on Naomi’s own style that fuses her taste for sporty fashion with a feminine finish.

Their partnership also includes Naomi’s own Japanese heritage which sees a denim kimono and matching obi belt added to the collection.

Levi’s have worked with Osaka on previous occasions have described Naomi the tennis winning star as a powerful young voice in the world of sports whose authenticity and willingness to stand up for important causes has helped inspire millions. Earlier this year. Naomi fronted a campaign for Levi’s 501 originals jeans.

Talking about her new upcycled collection with Levi’s, Osaka commented “I always loved wearing kimonos when I was a kid. So, to be able to do it in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected.”

Completing the new Levi’s x Naomi Osaka upcycled collection are two styles of denim shorts and a trucker jacket bustier. The bustier, is constructed using old denim taken from Levi’s trucker jackets which allows for perfect shaping that adds to its corset-style design with a lace-up back.

Naomi who is a Grand Slam singles champion pulled out of this year’s French Open citing she has “suffered long bouts of depression since the U.S. Open in 2018” when she took her first Grand Slam title in a match against Serena Williams.

Osaka has openly admitted that she gets “huge waves of anxiety before she speaks to the media and did not want to take part in the French Open’s press conferences.

