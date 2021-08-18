Cass red dress from Ruby Rogue Boutique

If you are looking to add some extra bright glamour to your wardrobe this season look no further than this Cass red dress from Ruby Rogue Boutique.

Here at Irish fashion picks we have selected this red dress number from one of Ireland’s favourite walk in and online stores in Wexford, Ruby Rogue Boutique.

This smart dress me up or down number is perfect fashion depending on the occasion. It’s design includes a tidy side split which is cinched to the waist. It is completed with long sleeves.

About Ruby Rogue Boutique

Ruby Rogue ladies fashion boutique is situated in the beautiful town of Gorey in Co Wexford. As well as being a supplier of chic and luxury womenswear to stylish ladies of Ireland, they also operate a well-stocked online store.

Whether you are looking for beautiful occasion wear for a wedding or family occasion to day to day fashion styles, Ruby Rogue Boutique can help.

They deliver all across Ireland so you can get the latest fashion looks delivered right to your front door.

Available in sizes:

Small = 8

Medium = 10

Large = 12

Good to Know

One of the great things about this red dress number is it can be dressed for any day or night occasion. Pair with heels for the dress me up look or don your clean white sneakers for that stylish day off finish.

Full Details

Ruby Rogue Boutique

About Fashion.ie

As part of a new look Fashion.ie, we have introduced our Irish fashion picks. This is part of our commitment to supporting and promoting Irish fashion boutiques across Ireland.

Why not do your bit in supporting local businesses in Ireland by shopping at Irish fashion boutiques. Supporting Irish fashion ensures you will receive a guaranteed quality service with items shipped within Ireland, but you are also supporting local jobs within the community.

