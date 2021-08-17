It’s print fashion for Imelda May at friend’s wedding

In Irish fashion news, one of Ireland’s favourite singers, Imelda May stepped out in true style as she performed at her close friend’s wedding as well as performing at a concert with fellow Irish singer Van Morrison.

The 47-year-old beauty took to social media on Monday to share snaps of a very weekend for the Dublin singer.

May took time out to perform at close her friends Clodagh McKenna and Harry Herbert’s wedding while also squeezing in time to make an appearance at the e-festival.

Stylish May opted for some colourful styling for both events by turning out in a fashionable blue print dress which included red ruffle detailing to the sleeves.

May who was born and raised in The Liberties area of inner city Dublin was accompanied to both events by her stylish boyfriend Niall McNamee.

May shares photos of the event

The music star also shared a photo of Clodagh and new husband Harry taken outside of the church with a caption “Yesterday was a magical day. I sang at my dearest friends @clodagh_mckenna and @harry_m_herbert wedding AND my first gig back, supporting @vanmorrisonofficial!!!

May continued to write “I wouldn’t have missed either for the world so my pal @carolvorders helped me sort a helicopter so @niallmcnamee and I could sing at the church then slip away to dash to perform with my band at @efestival then fly back to celebrate with Clodagh and Harry and friends.”

“I will treasure that special day forever. Thanks @preenbythorntonbregazzi for the only dress that was perfect for both the wedding and gig (and made me feel amazing in) thanks, @imdeemoran for sorting.”

About Imelda May

Imelda Mary Higham (born Imelda Mary Clabby) AKA Imelda May, is an Irish singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Raised in The Liberties area of Dublin, May is recognised as one of Ireland’s most loved and top performing artists.

