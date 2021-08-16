Tess Daly unveils her new swimwear collection

Tess Daly unveils her new swimwear collection.

In Irish fashion news, British TV presenter and fashion model Tess Daly has just unveiled her latest swimwear collection. The stunning blonde has been snapped pool side in a number of fab photos for the latest swimwear range for Naia Beach.

About Tess Daly

Tess Daly is an English TV presenter, novelist and fashion model from Derbyshire in England. The 52-year-old star has also co-presented hit TV show for the BBC in the UK “Strictly Come Dancing” since 2004.

Taking to social media, the blonde beauty showed off pics of herself wearing pieces from the latest Naia beach range commenting “Surrounded by a great team, my best friend, and in the sunshine. “What more could you ask for?”

The Stockport born star who recently holidayed with her husband and presenter of ITV’s “Game of Talent” Vernon Kay in Cornwall was snapped enjoying her down time with their two daughters Phoebe and Amber.

About Naia Beach

Naia is a lifestyle and e-commence website that sells stylish ladies swimwear that was set up by friends Tess Daly and Gayle Lawton who share a passion for both travel and fashion.

According to Naia Beach, the pair have a love of beach holidays and beautiful resort wear and collaborate on a creation of glamorous bohemian – luxe beachwear. Their collection reflects the quality and exclusivity that glamorous globetrotters aspire to.

Naia’s mission is based around making wearers of their swimsuits feel comfortable, confident and special when wearing our collection that’s why each piece is designed for an ultra-flattering fit. According to both Tess and Gayle, all pieces in their collection are thoughtfully and passionately designed by women for women.

Tess who was named the face of beauty brand L’Oréal back in 2013. The new swimwear collection from Naia Beach is now available online over at naiabeach.com.

Tess Daly unveils her new swimwear collection: Irish fashion news