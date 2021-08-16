Frasers Group to open stores in Cork and Kildare

In Irish fashion news, Frazer Group are set to open their first two stores in Ireland. The group which is currently owned by Newcastle United and Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley will open stores in both Co Kildare and Co Cork.

Both of Frazer stores will sell a wide variety of leading fashion brands accessories and beauty products to the public at both of these stores.

About Mike Ashley

Michael James Wallace Ashley is a British billionaire retail entrepreneur focused in the sporting goods market, and the chief executive of Frasers Group Plc. He entered the department store industry following the acquisition of House of Fraser post-administration in 2018.

Both stores will be located in retail units previously occupied by Debenhams before they closed their doors and sold up to Manchester fast fashion retailer Boohoo.

Their Cork store will be located at Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork, and their Kildare store will open at Whitewater Shopping Centre, Co Kildare.

In a report by The Irish Times, James France who is Frasers Group’s Head of Global Leasehold Property commented that the openings would create a “significant number of jobs” and that it was a “pivotal moment” in the group’s commitment to bricks-and-mortar retail.

About Frazer Group.

Frasers Group plc is a British retail and intellectual property group, named after its ownership of the department store chain House of Fraser. The company is best known for trading predominantly under the Sports Direct brand which operates both physical outlets and online.

It’s also reported that Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct will also operate out of both of their new stores. This will be carried out in a phase period and happen sometime in 2022. and Frasers Both stores have a whopping store occupy approximately 150,000 sq ft combined.

All this comes in the wake of Mike Ashley deciding to step down as CEO of the group sometime next year.

He is expected to be replaced by the group’s Head of Elevation, Michael Murray, who is soon to be Mike Ashley’s son-in law.

