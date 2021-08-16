Broderie anglaise top from County Boutique

Broderie anglaise top from County Boutique

Whether you are looking for something dress me up to smart casual, a white blouse top can be a girl’s best friend. They can do the job that most other tops can’t and blend easily in with most stylish skirt or trousers.

This Broderie Anglaise top from Irish fashion house Fee G is represents true femininity to any stylish fashionista looking to make a fashion statement.

It’s round neck and dainty style detailing to the sleeves gives it that real lady like finish which can be paired with a choice of fitted trousers and heels.

About County Boutique

With two stores and a team of 13 staff and on-lines store such County Boutique commitment is to deliver excellent service to you.

As one of Ireland’s leading Irish boutique, they aim to provide fashionable, high quality, yet practical clothes that make you feel self confident with every day styles that both look and feel good on the body. Their styles are relevant to your evolving lifestyle and slot easily into your existing wardrobe.

County boutique prides themselves in success of five decades in business at keeping the customer at the heart of everything we do. This is both the legacy and the promise of the County Boutique.

Available in sizes:

10,12,14,16

Material

100% Polyester

Good to Know

One of the best things about this elegant top is can be dressed up or down. For smart occasion wear pair with trousers. Some something more casual this top would look fab fused with slim fit ladies jeans and heels.

Full Details

County Boutique

About Fashion.ie

As part of a new look Fashion.ie, we have introduced our Irish fashion picks. This is part of our commitment to supporting and promoting Irish fashion boutiques across Ireland.

Why not do your bit in supporting local businesses in Ireland by shopping at Irish fashion boutiques. Supporting Irish fashion ensures you will receive a guaranteed quality service with items shipped within Ireland, but you are also supporting local jobs within the community.

