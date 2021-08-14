Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle in talks for Netflix show

In Entertainment news, royal sister in laws, Kate Middleton Meghan Markle are considering working on a new Netflix show together.

The royal pair who are married to Prince William and Prince Harry respectively are reported to be on very good terms at the moment and the time might be right for them to collaborate on a new project together.

The new project that they are taking about is all base on a Netflix show which will detail Kate’s incredible charity work and her day-to-day duties as a royal.

Harry and Meghan married in 2018

According to US Weekly, 40-year old Meghan who is the Duchess of Sussex is believed to have reached out to her younger sister-in-law Kate, 39-year-old Kate to discuss a joint venture based on Princess Kate’s charity work she continues to carry out as part of her royal duties.

According to US Weekly, the pair have become close once again since Meghan’s and husband Harry’s appearance with American TV presenter Oprah where the pair tore into the Royal family.

However, it looks like bridges are about to be mended with Meghan keen to try and heal the rift between themselves and the Royals with a Netflix project, which will give an insight into the life of the royals.

Kate and William married in 2011

A source close to the close to Markle told US Weekly that “Meghan Markle has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.”

Although she’s remained an incredibly private person within the royal family, Kate is said to be ‘flattered’ by Meghan’s offer, and is reportedly considering her offer to share a glimpse into her daily duties.

It is also reported that Kate is warm to the idea and flattered by Meghan’s gesture. This news comes in the wake of both Harry and Meghan signing up to a multi-year deal with Netflix.

The pair have come under severe scrutiny and criticism in the last 12 months after stepping away from their royal duties and releasing a series of works for the streaming site, which include documentaries, movies, series and different children’s programmes. Back in September, Harry and Meghan set up Archewell Productions.

