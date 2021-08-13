Una Healy opens up about her Hashimoto’s disease

Una Healy opens up about her Hashimoto’s disease.

In Entertainment news, Irish singer Una Healy has opened up about being diagnosed with autoimmune disease. The stunning former Saturdays member has also revealed that she will be on medication for the rest of her life.

The Irish Sun newspaper reports that 39-year-old Una from Tipperary was examined by a doctor ahead of The Saturday’s tour when he noticed swelling to her throat area.

Una later discovered that she had an under-active thyroid and autoimmune disease known as Hashimoto’s disease. Healy went on to explain “I remember when I joined the Saturdays first, you probably hear it a lot on the early recordings, my voice was a lot huskier.

“Now I have got kind of a husky tone that comes out sometimes like a rasp…It does come out sometimes, I can’t put it on.

“But I found that it was happening more and more, to the point where I actually went in one day to demo a song we were doing with the girls.

“And the producer went, ‘OK can you do that again?’ and he looked really worried. “He said to me, ‘You have a very unusual voice’. Because on that day it was just so husky. “It was just getting to the point where it was extra husky all the time and I knew there was something wrong.”

What is Hashimoto’s disease?

Hashimoto’s disease is a condition in which your immune system attacks your thyroid, a small gland at the base of your neck below your Adam’s apple. The thyroid gland is part of your endocrine system, which produces hormones that coordinate many of your body’s functions

The Thurles native recalls being examined by a doctor who spotted some swelling in her throat. Una said: “And then I was actually on tour and it nearly felt like I was losing my voice. The doctor came in and he was kind of examining all of us because we were all sort of feeling a little bit down. “I guess the stress of it all, everyone started going, ‘Oh I’m not feeling very well’.

“He kinda looked around my neck. He was like, ‘You have a bit of swelling around your throat there. Have you ever had your thyroid examined?’ “I said, ‘No’. So I had my blood taken to see how my thyroid levels were and it turned out I have an under-active Thyroid.”

Healy continued “So I’m hypothyroid and it’s an autoimmune disease called Hashimoto’s. So I am now on Thyroxine daily. I have to take a Thyroxine tablet forever. But I’m totally healthy and completely normal. “That was the only side effect of the early days of it. But one of the effects of having an under-active thyroid is hoarseness.”

Una Healy joined the all-girl pop group The Saturdays in 2007. Herself and her band mates went on to sell over 4 million records as well as racking up an impressive 13 top 10 singles in the charts.

Anyone showing similar symptoms to Una Healy should contact their own local medical consultant for professional advice.

Una Healy opens up about her Hashimoto’s disease : Entertainment news