The difference between antiperspirant and deodorant

The difference between antiperspirant and deodorant.

There is some misunderstanding when it comes to keeping our armpits odour-free. Thanks to being located in the same aisle in your pharmacy, many people think antiperspirants and deodorants are the same thing.

But, in reality, there are some key differences between the two. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out more and what one you should be using.

What Is Deodorant?

Simply put: a deodorant is a substance that is applied to your body that masks or prevents body odour caused by bacteria. So, in that sense, it deodorises. Hence the name.

The most common areas people apply deodorant are their armpits, groin and feet. typically, you will find deodorants are more natural than antiperspirants. They only serve one purpose, to mask your natural BO.

What Is Antiperspirant?

Antiperspirants work a little harder than deodorants. They not only mask your natural smell but reduce or stop sweat altogether. Let’s break down the word. As ‘anti’ comes before ‘perspirant’, it implies the negation of perspiration.

Antiperspirants usually contain aluminium compounds that are absorbed and block our sweat glands. As the word deodorant is used as a blanket term, more antiperspirants are often marketed as deodorants.

Deodorant vs Antiperspirant

While many think the two are the same thing, you need to understand the difference and what they do to your body. Deodorants usually have fragrance and work by decreasing your skin’s pH which reduces bacteria that produce odour. Antiperspirants contain aluminium compounds that physically stop you sweating.

Safety Concerns With Antiperspirants

There are some concerns around aluminium and antiperspirants. Some believe that there is a link between aluminium and breast cancer. But some regard aluminium as safe to use on your skin.

In general, if you are in good health, both deodorants and antiperspirants are safe. However, those with kidney issues should be wary. Kidneys filter out excess aluminium from your body. So, if they are compromised, they may not do this fast enough.

The difference between antiperspirant and deodorant: Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland