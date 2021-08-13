Gym+Coffee launches in Belfast

In Irish fashion news, Irish athleisure brand, Gym+Coffee have just opened their first store in Northern Ireland. This leading athleisure company have located their first store in Northern Ireland at Victoria Square in Belfast.

Gym+Coffee’s new 2,300 square foot clubhouse is part of their continued expansion which makes it their 8th clubhouse store since opening up in Manchester and London in the UK.

Their Belfast store is expected to create 15 local jobs within the local area as Gym+Coffee continue to look to the future as it plans to double its staff across the company’s HQ and retail stores by the end of 2021.

Natalie Conway who is retail director for Gym+Coffee Retail said “Our first store in Northern Ireland had to be in a key retail hub for the city to fulfil the demand from our community.

Belfast is consistently the most requested location by our fans and Victoria Square stood out as a central location as it attracts not only our community but also a wider audience.

“The clubhouse is much more than pure retail and we are encouraging people to meet, get active and make life richer, especially after these past 18 months. The Victoria Square debut is a great launchpad for our global expansion plans.”

Earlier this year, Fashion.ie reported that Irish singer and One Direction star Niall Horan from Mullingar in Co Westmeath had invested in the Irish athleisure brand after becoming a fan of Gym+Coffee

Head of Retail Agency at Lambert Smith Hampton – Commercial Real Estate Consultants Criona Collins commented “We are pleased to welcome Gym+Coffee to our strong retail line up at Victoria Square.

“The brand provides a great offer and one that is perfectly aligned with our consumers and fulfils the demand for this very specialised sector. The experience element to the store also provides a unique element and something that sets the debut location apart from other destinations in N.Ireland.”

