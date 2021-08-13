Essentiel Antwerp wide leg trousers from Macbees boutique

Essentiel Antwerp wide leg trousers from Macbees boutique

For those of you who like to adventure with their fashion, look no further than Macbees Irish fashion boutique based in the Kingdom of Kerry.

While you are browsing them on line, it’s worth checking out these beautiful Essentiel Antwerp Abhor wide leg trousers These high waist and wide leg trousers are crafted from a beautiful aqua blue fabric.

Fitted at the waistline these trousers come with pleat details and side pocket finish. These chic trousers look fab with everything from a cropped cosy knit to a sophisticated chiffon blouse.

About Macbees

Macbees offers a personal shopping experience like no other with our 11-strong team of style advisors on hand to help you shop the store. Macbees have adapted their business to blur the lines between your virtual and real-life shopping experience, translating this level of personal service to our online store, while one-on-one video calls, collection previews and style talks are available through our social media.

They aim to showcase accessible high-end fashion that transcends seasons, encouraging people to buy less by buying better. They are here to dress you for whatever your life has in store, from luxe laid-back casuals to show-stopping occasion-wear in size 6 to 20.

Available in sizes:

6,8,10

Material

Trousers: 76% viscose, 24% flax

Good to Know

These stunning aqua blue ladies trousers can pair easily with most cream or black blouses or shirt.

Full Details

Macbees.ie

About Fashion.ie

As part of a new look Fashion.ie, we have introduced our Irish fashion picks. This is part of our commitment to supporting and promoting Irish fashion boutiques across Ireland.

You can also do your bit in supporting local businesses in Ireland by shopping at Irish fashion boutiques. Not only are you guaranteed a quality service with items shipped within Ireland, but you are also supporting local jobs within the community.

Essentiel Antwerp wide leg trousers from Macbees boutique