Why a white tee is an important fashion essential.

A white tee is simple, comfortable and should be the base of everyone’s wardrobe. It has been the beloved wardrobe staple for decades and it is not hard to see why.

Everyone needs to have white tee in their wardrobe.

Versatility

One of the main reasons to keep plain white t-shirts in your wardrobe is versatility. They are perfect for rocking in warm weather with some jeans and trainers. But they are just at home in your winter wardrobe and are a layering essential. Your plain white tee can be the foundation of every outfit in your wardrobe.

Classic

We don’t need to tell you that there are so many fashion trends out there. And they can be so hard to follow. Luckily, a white t-shirt will never go out of style. Which is why they are so appealing. A white tee has been everyone’s wardrobe staple for decades and worn by style icons like James Dean and Kim Kardashian.

A white t-shirt is loved because it is able to tie together every element of your wardrobe. This way, you can create countless outfits from one single t-shirt. Having this piece in your wardrobe means you never have to worry about what to wear.

Chic

Just because a fashion item is plain doesn’t mean it is boring. While we love the drama that comes with maximalism, minimalism has become trendier in recent years.

This could be due to the fact that many people want to strip back their wardrobes to just the essentials. A plain tee can be the basest of every minimalist’s wardrobe. You can create a number of monochrome looks with a simple tee. Just make sure you are choosing ones that are good quality and will last.

Comfort

There is no need to sacrifice comfort for style when it comes to a white t-shirt. Many are made from cotton which is breathable and soft against your skin. During cold weather, you can use your white tee as a layering piece to keep you warm and protect your skin from harsh elements.

