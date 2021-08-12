Rumours that Kylie Jenner is pregnant

Rumours that Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

In Entertainment news, rumours are circulating social media that American socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

Jenner who has just celebrated her 24th birthday has sent fans into meltdown with speculation that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is pregnant again.

The mother of one who turned 24 on the 10th August, posted old photos of herself on her Instagram account leaving some of her 257 million followers to believe that she may be pregnant.

Jenner who runs her own makeup and beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics that she founded back in 2015, shared a selection of photos of her big day, but some avid followers of the California born star have picked out a number of irregularities in what are supposed to be photos taken on the day of her birthday bash.

One fan commented that her nails in the photo are at least two months old. Kylie’s “24-karat party” seen her celebrate her special day with a new metallic makeup collection and a bohemian at-home get together with some of her dearest family and friend members which included her mother Kris Jenner.

Jenner’s party included a breakfast buffet which included some of her own favourite treats of cinnamon rolls, avocado toast, glazed doughnuts, sugar-dusted pancakes, scrambled eggs and more goodies.

The cosmetic magnet also shared photos of flowers she received from friends on her Kylie Jenner Instagram account commenting how blessed she felt to her house overflowing towers of roses, sunflowers and calla lilies.

A close friend of the family told E! News, “Kylie kept her birthday celebration small and intimate with just close family and friends. She had people over to her house at various times throughout the day and everyone brought over gifts and hung out.”

Guests at Kylie’s “24-karat party” birthday bash included friends Carter Gregory Victoria Villarroel, and Yris Palmer. Jenner kept her guests entertained with a paint class with artist Timree Gold, who said it was “so fun painting & celebrating” with the birthday girl.

Rumours that Kylie Jenner is pregnant