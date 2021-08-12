Forever Unique collaborates with Charlotte Dawson

In Irish fashion news, British fashion brand Forever Unique have teamed up with fashion influencer Charlotte Dawson for their first collaborative collection.

The Manchester based fashion house which underwent a successful rebrand earlier in June have unveiled their a new fashion collection with British fashion influencer Charlotte Dawson

The collection is available now which is Charlotte’s first fashion collection since giving birth to her son Noah.

Forever Unique which is owned by star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire Seema Malhotra, , Forever Unique have gone through a transformation by introducing more affordable ladies clothing to their range which according to the brand hasn’t compromised on quality, sizing or fabrications of their products.

Since giving birth to her son Noah, Forever Unique commented that Charlotte has been on a mission to create a capsule wardrobe to rediscover her style as a new mum, whilst remaining stylish and a role model to women.

The Forever Unique x Charlotte Dawson collection titled ‘Honest’, is inspired by Charlotte’s own personality; championing the idea that you can still feel and look amazing when you have experienced changes in your body.

Forever Unique are expanding their fashion lines to include more affordable occasionwear and lifestyle fashion ranges

According to founder and owner of Forever Unique, Seema Malhotra “Our ethos has always been empowering women through the art of our clothing and Charlotte was the perfect person to champion this message. She is a confident, bold and a beautiful girl who represents the brand completely! I’m beyond excited for her to join the Forever Unique family, this collection is super special.”

Charlotte Dawson added: “I’m so excited to introduce my new and ‘Honest’ collection with Forever Unique. The collection is filled with flattering outfits to make you look and feel chuffin’ fabulous!”

You can check out the full Forever Unique x Charlotte Dawson collection over at their e-commence website which is available to buy now.

