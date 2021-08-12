Black Sini dress from Ollie & Mac fashion boutique

For ladies looking to add some glam to their daytime or evening wear look this autumn look no further than this stunning black Sini dress from Irish fashion boutique Ollie & Mac.

This stunning v neck black sheer dress comes with an elasteen bodice which gives it that beautiful body flow finish.

Given it’s stylish ruffled detailing to the midriff and arms of the dress, it adds that little extra glamour to the overall finish of this chic black number.

Whether paired with sling back or strappy heels this dress is designed to transcend any great fashion finish for both day and night.

About Ollie & Mac Boutique

Ollie & Mac Online Boutique are a global online destination for fashion forward, chic ladies fashion from Co Meath.This Navan based online fashion retailer pride themselves in selling premium branded ladies fashion products alongside our their label collection.

Sizes

Small = 8

Medium = 10

Large = 12

Material

Cold hand-wash only

Good to Know

This Black Sini dress from Ollie & Mac fashion Boutique is a fab dress that is perfect for day or night-time wear. It’s chic colour allows for easy pairing with most heels. It’s V neck finish makes it perfect for single piece jewellery as the centre attraction to this wonder assemble.

About Fashion.ie

As part of a new look Fashion.ie, we have introduced our Irish fashion picks. This is part of our commitment to supporting and promoting Irish fashion boutiques across Ireland.

You can also do your bit in supporting local businesses in Ireland by shopping at Irish fashion boutiques. Not only are you guaranteed a quality service with items shipped within Ireland, but you are also supporting local jobs within the community.