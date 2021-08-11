Jay-Z and Beyoncé are new faces of Tiffany & Co

In Irish fashion news, music couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the latest faces to front new promotional campaigns for American jewellery house Tiffany & Co.

The celebrity couple who are infamous for the contribution to music have been snapped up by the legendary jewellery house to front a series of ad campaigns.

As part of this venture, Tiffany have taken control of the September edition of American ladies fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar to become the main sponsor which features Beyoncé on the cover.

Beyoncé who will celebrate her 40th birthday in September told Harper’s Bazaar that her wish is for the next decade to be “fun and full of freedom.”

The 39-year singer commented “I want to feel the same freedom I feel on stage every day of my life. I want to explore aspects of myself I haven’t had time to discover and to enjoy my husband and my children. I want to travel without working. I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy and giving and receiving love. I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back.”

Beyoncé continued “I want to continue to work to dismantle systemic imbalances. I want to continue to turn these industries upside down. I plan to create businesses outside of music. I have learned that I have to keep on dreaming.”

Music producer and rapper Jay-Z married Beyoncé in a quiet ceremony back in 2008 and the pair share 3 children, Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, Sir Carter

On announcing the news of Beyoncé joining Harper’s Bazaar for the September edition, editor in chief Samira Nasr said the inspiration behind the images for Harper’s Bazaar are a mix of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection and her career.

Samira commented “Beyoncé is revealing her Ivy Park collection with this cover and that was inspired by her Texas roots and the rodeo and specifically Black cowboys and we wanted to bring those pieces into this shoot and mix it with the latest from fall fashion, so we thought about rodeo, but we also thought about the arc of her career — 30 years,”

Nasr continued “She’s come back to Harper’s Bazaar. She has not been on the cover for 10 years so this is a homecoming, the eve of her 40th birthday and we thought of the elements like the earth and sun and air and playing with those.”

The September edition of Harper’s Bazaar is now available online at their website now.

